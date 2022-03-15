Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

