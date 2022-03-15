Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of Textron stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Textron by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 21,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
