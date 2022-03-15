TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

TFII opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,376,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

