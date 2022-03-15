TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $93.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. TFI International has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

