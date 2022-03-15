The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $28.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of Beauty Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 1,854,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,923,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 436.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after buying an additional 555,158 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.