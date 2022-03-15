The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

BA stock opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

