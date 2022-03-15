The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $175.52 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

