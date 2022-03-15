The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 376,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,744,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,888 shares of company stock worth $29,248,498. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.