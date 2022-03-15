The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 38.7% in February

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GCV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. 28,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.