The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.