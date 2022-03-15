The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ASBRF stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.
Asahi Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
