The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASBRF stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

