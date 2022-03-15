The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Western Union has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Western Union by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

