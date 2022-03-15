The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

