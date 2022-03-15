TheStreet Lowers Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $163.10 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $452,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total value of $617,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

