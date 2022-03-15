Thingschain One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (TIC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Thingschain has a market cap of $15,191.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

