Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.30.
Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $102.53 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $86.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,514,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
