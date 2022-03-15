Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,449.86

Thore Cash (TCH) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $11,449.86 and $81,420.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00272387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001223 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

