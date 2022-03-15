Thorne Healthtech Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne Healthtech’s (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 22nd. Thorne Healthtech had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Thorne Healthtech’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. Thorne Healthtech has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

