TI Trust Inc. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.