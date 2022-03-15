TI Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,643 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

