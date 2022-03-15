TI Trust Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.9% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.