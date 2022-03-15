TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $393.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

