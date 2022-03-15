TI Trust Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.18. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

