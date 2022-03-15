Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading Down 8.1%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.45. 4,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $808.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

