TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

TimeScale Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,521 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

