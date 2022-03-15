TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $45,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $77.14. 239,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,206. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

