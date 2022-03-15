TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,288. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

