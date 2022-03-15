TimeScale Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. 4,016,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,530. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

