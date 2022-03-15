Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TITUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 12,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,599. Titanium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

About Titanium

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

