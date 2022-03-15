TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 681,200 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 511,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,812.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. TomTom has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

