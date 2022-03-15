TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of TORM worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TORM by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TORM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TRMD opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $574.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -309.21. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

