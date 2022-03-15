Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 13,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,210. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

