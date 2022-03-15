TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 31,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,102. The stock has a market cap of $483.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.54. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

