Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

