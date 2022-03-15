Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.
Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transat A.T. (TRZBF)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.