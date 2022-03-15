TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,026 shares of company stock worth $643,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

