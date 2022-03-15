TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.84-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.752-3.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.92.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $643,616. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

