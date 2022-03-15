TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

NYSE TRU traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,616. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,026 shares of company stock valued at $643,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

