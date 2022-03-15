TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TANNL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.73.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.