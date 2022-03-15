Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,889 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 106,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

