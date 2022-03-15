Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$750.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

