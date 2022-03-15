Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.91.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.15 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.89 and a one year high of C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$780.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.07.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

