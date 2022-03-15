TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 48,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,331. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.