Triple Point VCT 2011 plc Announces Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:TPOB)

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Tuesday. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a twelve month low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.
