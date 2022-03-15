Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $27.43 Average PT from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays boosted their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 16,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tronox by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 29,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

