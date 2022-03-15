Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 132,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

