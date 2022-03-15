Truist Financial Lowers VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. lifted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.83.

VSEC stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 1-year low of $36.66 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

