Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,922. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

