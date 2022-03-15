TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

