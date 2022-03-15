TruWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period.

VOOG stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.68. 1,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,358. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.17. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

