TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.
NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.
About TTEC (Get Rating)
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
