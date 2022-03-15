TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $68.83 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

TTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,974,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

