Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Turing also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,021. Turing has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Turing will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

